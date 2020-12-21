11,955 Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGE opened at $80.75 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.72) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MSGE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

