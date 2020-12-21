$11.51 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report $11.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $12.00 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $12.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $40.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.89 million to $41.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $72.08 million, with estimates ranging from $63.70 million to $80.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 144,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA opened at $2.06 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

