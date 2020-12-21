1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLWS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 27,725 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $775,745.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,588,692.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $514,972.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,570,871.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,169. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 100.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,442,000 after buying an additional 333,087 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 349.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 260,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 159.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 256,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.