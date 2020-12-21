$1.01 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce $1.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.70 million, with estimates ranging from $31.85 million to $40.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18).

AGRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Old Well Partners LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGRX traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.95. 17,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $257.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

