$0.97 EPS Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.23. Capri posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.32.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. Capri has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

