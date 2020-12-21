$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Renasant posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other Renasant news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,088.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter worth approximately $870,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Renasant by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Renasant by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNST opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.40.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

