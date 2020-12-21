$0.34 EPS Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.