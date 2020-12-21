$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.06). Terex posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

NYSE TEX opened at $35.36 on Monday. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 221.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $65,673 and sold 14,223 shares valued at $403,289. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 26.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,590 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Terex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Terex by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

