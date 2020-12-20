Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

ZGNX stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.75) earnings per share. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zogenix by 14.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 48.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

