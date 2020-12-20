Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.61.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH opened at $151.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 949.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.