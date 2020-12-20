Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at BTIG Research

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $140.15 on Friday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $145.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.62.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,076,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,861,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,573,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 59,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 258,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 42,105 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.