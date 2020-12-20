ZClassic Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $5,050.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00314529 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00040891 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00051076 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,053,210 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.