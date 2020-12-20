Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) to Hold

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company. Medley Capital Corporation’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held small and middle market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. Their portfolio will generally consist of first lien senior secured loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien secured loans. In many of their investments, they will get warrants or other equity participation features which they believe will increase the total investment returns. “

NYSE:MCC opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. Medley Capital has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The investment management company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). Medley Capital had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 391.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medley Capital will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medley Capital stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Medley Capital Co. (NYSE:MCC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.09% of Medley Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

