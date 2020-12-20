Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Culp (NYSE:CULP) to Buy

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CULP. Raymond James upped their price target on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $15.85 on Friday. Culp has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $195.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. Analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Culp in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 28.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Culp by 133.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

