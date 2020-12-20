Zacks Investment Research Lowers WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Hold

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WETF has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $757.30 million, a PE ratio of -46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.26.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 44.4% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 97,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 658.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 96,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.