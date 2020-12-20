Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Genasys stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.64. Genasys has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Genasys will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $328,000.00. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,182. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 49,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 18.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 40.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 73,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,226 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

