Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.98 Million

Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce sales of $199.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.50 million and the lowest is $199.20 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $232.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $845.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $846.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $872.70 million, with estimates ranging from $851.90 million to $893.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HURN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

HURN traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,841. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

