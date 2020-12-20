Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will post sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.53 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $12.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. BidaskClub cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,637 shares of company stock worth $12,315,939. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 62,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,477,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,616,000 after buying an additional 153,999 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $5,905,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.22. 4,727,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of -806.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

