Zacks: Brokerages Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce $4.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $15.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISH. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.49. 7,979,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,114. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $1,256,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,400. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

