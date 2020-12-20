Zacks: Brokerages Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.23 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $16.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $17.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,507 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,603,000 after purchasing an additional 639,353 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,935,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 482,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after acquiring an additional 469,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.93. 6,089,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,906. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

