Zacks: Brokerages Expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. AerCap posted earnings of $2.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of AerCap by 4,347.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of AerCap by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

AER traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,121. AerCap has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.04 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

