Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.43. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 196.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 70,469 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in United Natural Foods by 12.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. 2,592,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,496. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $894.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.