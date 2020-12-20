Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $947.80 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $936.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.49 million.

TFII has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.22. 108,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,875. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $54.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

