Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $947.80 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $936.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.49 million.

TFII has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.22. 108,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,875. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $54.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.