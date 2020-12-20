Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $6.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

Shares of PKG traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,690. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average is $110.48.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

