Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report $2.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.39 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.04. 3,246,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $43.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $180,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,601,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,076,390 and have sold 13,310 shares valued at $499,396. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

