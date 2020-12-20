Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce sales of $229.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.80 million and the lowest is $224.40 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $286.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million.

Several analysts recently commented on NPO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

NPO traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,026. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 732.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 306,056 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 119,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 49,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

