Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.02. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.27.

Shares of MNRL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $641.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.50 and a beta of 2.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

