Zacks: Analysts Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce sales of $6.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $7.08 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $3.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $23.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $24.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.94 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $35.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 129,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,822. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.81 million, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

