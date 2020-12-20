Zacks: Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.02. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,416 shares of company stock valued at $10,419,193 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,782,000 after acquiring an additional 451,799 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after buying an additional 437,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after buying an additional 411,024 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,152. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $91.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

