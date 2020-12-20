Zacks: Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Amarin posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Amarin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.58 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

In other news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 54.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 438,654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 984,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 860,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.