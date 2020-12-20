Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce $138.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.80 million and the highest is $138.55 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $152.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $577.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.10 million to $577.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $606.23 million, with estimates ranging from $603.70 million to $610.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $104.64. 544,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,300. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $106.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.82.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

