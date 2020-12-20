Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02.

NDRA opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.63. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

In related news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $74,661. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.