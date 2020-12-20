Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $672.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post sales of $672.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $684.10 million and the lowest is $661.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $655.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $571.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.81 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $197,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.75. 522,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,497. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.