Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.79. Avaya reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 292.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.28 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVYA. BidaskClub raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,755. Avaya has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 22.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 929,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 6.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156,067 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Avaya by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,732,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 291,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Avaya by 28,311.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,270 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

