Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $7.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,828 shares of company stock worth $645,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 134,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 73,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $221.52. 4,538,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,671. American Tower has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.