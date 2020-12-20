Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $7.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,828 shares of company stock worth $645,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 134,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 73,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $221.52. 4,538,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,671. American Tower has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

