Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to Announce $2.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. American Tower reported earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $9.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,828 shares of company stock valued at $645,134. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 134,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BP PLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 73,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,538,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,671. American Tower has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

