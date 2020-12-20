Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. ADTRAN posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.90 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of ADTN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 842,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,321. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $726.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,600.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ADTRAN by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

