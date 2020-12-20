Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $125.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $109.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.37.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $109.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average is $95.39. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $979,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,674 shares of company stock worth $2,707,443. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,342,000 after buying an additional 1,096,014 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 355.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 723,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9,936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 609,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,928,000 after purchasing an additional 602,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 210.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,392,000 after buying an additional 568,835 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

