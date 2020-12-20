XMax (XMX) Market Cap Reaches $3.76 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, XMax has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One XMax token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Graviex, Coinrail and ABCC. XMax has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $1.21 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00057106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00366085 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017230 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025804 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,807,145 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OTCBTC, FCoin, HADAX, Graviex, Coinrail, DDEX, CryptoBridge and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.