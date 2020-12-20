Xcel Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 61.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.