Xcel Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 61.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.43. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

