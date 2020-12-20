Xaya (CHI) One Day Volume Hits $1,304.00

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Xaya has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $1,304.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xaya alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,152,053 coins and its circulating supply is 45,009,926 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.