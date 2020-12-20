Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 56.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 806.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 6,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $363,116.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,553. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WH opened at $55.69 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.25 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 90 countries.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.