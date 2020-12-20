WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. WW International has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,933,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $345,004.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,089,621 shares of company stock worth $32,594,722. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in WW International by 280.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the second quarter worth $276,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the second quarter valued at $494,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

