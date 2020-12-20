Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

MRWSY opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

