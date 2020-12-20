Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,950 ($51.61) to GBX 5,850 ($76.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,033.13 ($52.69).

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) stock opened at GBX 4,534 ($59.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,314.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,623.30. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

