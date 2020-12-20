WINk Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $25.59 million and $2.57 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005502 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

