Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WHITF)

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

