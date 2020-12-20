WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $220.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target raised by Truist from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 140166 dropped their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.41.

Shares of WEX opened at $204.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.77 and its 200-day moving average is $159.97.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,177 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 116,087 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WEX by 2,234.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 484,960 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 76.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 162,267 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

