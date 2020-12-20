Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 207.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 21,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,078,289.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 242,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,898,668.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,845,347. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

